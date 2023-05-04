- What prominent New Zealander was Unilever’s chief executive in Canada from 2008 till 2011?
- What is the occupation of movie characters the Super Mario Brothers?
- What is the minimum age at which someone can obtain a full NZ driver’s licence?
- NZ scientists Ernest Rutherford, Maurice Wilkins and Alan MacDiarmid all achieved what honour?
- What global sportswear company was founded by Adolf Dassler?
- In a famous poem, what line follows “I think that I shall never see?”
- Who played the CIA analyst Jack Ryan in the movies 'Patriot Games’ and ‘Clear and Present Danger’?
- What does the first “A” in the acronym Nasa stand for?
- Giancarlo Italiano was recently appointed coach of what NZ sports team?
- What famous holiday destination is the largest island in Spain’s Balearic Islands?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Christopher Luxon; 2. Plumbers; 3. 18 (17½ if the driver has done an advanced driving course); 4. A Nobel Prize; 5. Adidas; 6. “A poem lovely as a tree”; 7. Harrison Ford; 8. Aeronautics; 9. The Wellington Phoenix; 10. Majorca.