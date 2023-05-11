What 1980 hit song by Olivia Newton-John took its title from an ancient city made famous in a classic poem? (Image: Getty)

Who was New Zealand’s prime minister at the time of the Rainbow Warrior bombing? Dame Edna Everage was a resident of what Melbourne suburb? In which NZ region would you find a tourist attraction called the Driving Creek Railway? According to an old saying, what road is paved with good intentions? What 1980 hit song by Olivia Newton-John took its title from an ancient city made famous in a classic poem? What area code would you use to dial a number in Rotorua? Lombard Street, famous for its eight hairpin bends, is a tourist attraction in what American city? Which lake would you pass on the road to Aoraki/Mt Cook: Ohau, Hawea or Pukaki? The Spanish company Puig makes what: wine, perfume or sporting goods? What famous American building has the address 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue?

ANSWERS: 1. David Lange; 2. Moonee Ponds; 3. Coromandel; 4. The road to Hell; 5. Xanadu; 6. 07; 7. San Francisco; 8. Lake Pukaki; 9. Perfume; 10. The White House.