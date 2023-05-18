What movie sequel had the tagline, "Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water"? (Image: Getty)

What is the name of the palace that houses Britain’s Houses of Parliament? In the corporate sector, what do the letters CFO stand for? What movie sequel had the tagline, "Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water"? What is the term for the horse-drawn cart used in harness racing? What three-word Latin phrase, often used in diplomacy to describe someone whose official status has been cancelled, translates as “person not welcome”? The Australian men’s football team is known by what name? Which country had the first Labour party government: Australia, New Zealand or Britain? What multinational corporation is sometimes referred to by the abbreviation Fomoco? Giuseppe Verdi’s opera ‘Aida’ is set in which African country? The Sugar Loaf Islands, known to Māori as Ngā Motu, are off the coast of which city?











ANSWERS: 1. The Palace of Westminster; 2. Chief financial officer; 3. Jaws 2; 4. Sulky; 5. Persona non grata; 6. The Socceroos; 7. Australia; 8. The Ford Motor Company; 9. Egypt; 10. New Plymouth.