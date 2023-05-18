- What is the name of the palace that houses Britain’s Houses of Parliament?
- In the corporate sector, what do the letters CFO stand for?
- What movie sequel had the tagline, "Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water"?
- What is the term for the horse-drawn cart used in harness racing?
- What three-word Latin phrase, often used in diplomacy to describe someone whose official status has been cancelled, translates as “person not welcome”?
- The Australian men’s football team is known by what name?
- Which country had the first Labour party government: Australia, New Zealand or Britain?
- What multinational corporation is sometimes referred to by the abbreviation Fomoco?
- Giuseppe Verdi’s opera ‘Aida’ is set in which African country?
- The Sugar Loaf Islands, known to Māori as Ngā Motu, are off the coast of which city?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. The Palace of Westminster; 2. Chief financial officer; 3. Jaws 2; 4. Sulky; 5. Persona non grata; 6. The Socceroos; 7. Australia; 8. The Ford Motor Company; 9. Egypt; 10. New Plymouth.