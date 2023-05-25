The 19th-century British prime minister Arthur Wellesley was better known by what title? (Image: Getty)

James Chapman-Taylor achieved fame in New Zealand as what: a scientist, a painter or an architect? The Japan-based Institute of Cetacean Research is associated with what industry? Complete the title of a 1984 adventure movie: ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of …’ Hypoglycaemia is a deficiency of what? What American university has campuses called Riverside, Irvine, Davis and Berkeley? What first name is shared by actresses with the surnames Duvall and Long? The historic Riverhead Tavern is located on an arm of what New Zealand harbour? In what sport are games divided into periods called chukkas? The 19th-century British prime minister Arthur Wellesley was better known by what title? What do the cities of Belgrade, Bratislava, Budapest and Vienna have in common?





The quiz is sponsored by Hell Pizza. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today.





































Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. An architect; 2. The whaling industry; 3. Doom; 4. Blood sugar (glucose); 5. The University of California; 6. Shelley; 7. The Waitemata; 8. Polo; 9. Duke of Wellington; 10. They are all on the river Danube.