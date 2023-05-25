- James Chapman-Taylor achieved fame in New Zealand as what: a scientist, a painter or an architect?
- The Japan-based Institute of Cetacean Research is associated with what industry?
- Complete the title of a 1984 adventure movie: ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of …’
- Hypoglycaemia is a deficiency of what?
- What American university has campuses called Riverside, Irvine, Davis and Berkeley?
- What first name is shared by actresses with the surnames Duvall and Long?
- The historic Riverhead Tavern is located on an arm of what New Zealand harbour?
- In what sport are games divided into periods called chukkas?
- The 19th-century British prime minister Arthur Wellesley was better known by what title?
- What do the cities of Belgrade, Bratislava, Budapest and Vienna have in common?
The quiz is sponsored by Hell Pizza. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. An architect; 2. The whaling industry; 3. Doom; 4. Blood sugar (glucose); 5. The University of California; 6. Shelley; 7. The Waitemata; 8. Polo; 9. Duke of Wellington; 10. They are all on the river Danube.