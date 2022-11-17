- What cocktail shares its name with an English queen who was fond of executions?
- What high-profile National MP held the Ilam electorate from 1996 to 2020?
- Complete the name of a famous American banker and financier: John Pierpont ...
- What famous tourist attraction is located on England’s Salisbury Plain?
- Which country has the world’s biggest cow population: Brazil, the United States or India?
- What is the English title of Verdi’s opera Giovanna d’Arco?
- What popular English cricket commentator was nicknamed “Blowers” and addressed people as “my dear old thing”?
- Americans call it a billfold. What is the New Zealand term?
- “Refuseniks” was a term given to people who were forbidden to emigrate to Israel from which country?
- What glossy American magazine is famous for its annual swimsuit issue?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. The bloody Mary; 2. Gerry Brownlee; 3. Morgan; 4. Stonehenge; 5. India; 6. Joan of Arc; 7. Henry Blofeld; 8. Wallet; 9. The Soviet Union; 10. Sports Illustrated.