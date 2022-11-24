- The films Michael Collins, The Magdalene Sisters and The Commitments were set in what country?
- America’s fabled Route 66 ran between which two cities?
- By adding one letter, what word meaning a mental condition marked by periods of excitement or over-activity can be changed to the name of a town in Taranaki?
- Sanskrit was an ancient language in what country?
- What was the brand name of the first digital watch: Timex, Pulsar or Casio?
- Which sporting code was established in 1895 as a result of a dispute over payments for players?
- Robusta is one of the two main species of coffee plant. What is the other?
- Jerk chicken is a dish associated with what country?
- In which country would you find the Catholic shrine of Fatima, where three children reported seeing a vision of the Virgin Mary?
- Seven of the world’s 10 busiest ports are in what country?
ANSWERS: 1. Ireland; 2. Chicago and Los Angeles; 3. Mania/Manaia; 4. India; 5. Pulsar; 6. Rugby league; 7. Arabica; 8. Jamaica; 9. Portugal; 10. China.