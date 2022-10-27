- Whose funeral in 2005 was attended by four kings, five queens and more than 70 presidents and prime ministers?
- The Limestone Coast is a winemaking region in which Australian state?
- What is the main ingredient in the traditional Cornish dish known as stargazy pie?
- Pushmi-Pullyu, an animal with heads at each end of its body, featured in what children’s fantasy story?
- Gracie Mansion is the official residence of the mayor of what city?
- What Greek pop singer of the 1970s once tipped the scales at 147 kg and was described in an obituary as “an unlikely kaftan-wearing sex symbol”?
- What was the occupation of the fictional character Sinbad?
- What British literary genre took its name from a fashionable brand of oven often found in the homes of the rich?
- Columbia, Swazi and The North Face are brands of what?
- The Scottish town of Carnoustie is famous for what: golf, whisky or salmon fishing?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. The funeral of Pope John Paul II; 2. South Australia; 3. Fish; 4. Doctor Dolittle; 5. New York; 6. Demis Roussos; 7. Sailor; 8. The Aga saga; 9. Outdoor clothing; 10. Golf.