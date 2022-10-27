  1. Whose funeral in 2005 was attended by four kings, five queens and more than 70 presidents and prime ministers?
  2. The Limestone Coast is a winemaking region in which Australian state?
  3. What is the main ingredient in the traditional Cornish dish known as stargazy pie?
  4. Pushmi-Pullyu, an animal with heads at each end of its body, featured in what children’s fantasy story?
  5. Gracie Mansion is the official residence of the mayor of what city?
  6. What Greek pop singer of the 1970s once tipped the scales at 147 kg and was described in an obituary as “an unlikely kaftan-wearing sex symbol”?
  7. What was the occupation of the fictional character Sinbad?
  8. What British literary genre took its name from a fashionable brand of oven often found in the homes of the rich?
  9. Columbia, Swazi and The North Face are brands of what?
  10. The Scottish town of Carnoustie is famous for what: golf, whisky or salmon fishing?


The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.    


Please scroll down for the answers:  

ANSWERS: 1. The funeral of Pope John Paul II; 2. South Australia; 3. Fish; 4. Doctor Dolittle; 5. New York; 6. Demis Roussos; 7. Sailor; 8. The Aga saga; 9. Outdoor clothing; 10. Golf.