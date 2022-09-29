- What was unusual about the title character in the 2008 movie The Curious Case of Benjamin Button?
- When decimal currency was introduced, what coin was replaced by the 20-cent piece?
- Which North American lake is the odd one out: Superior, Ontario, Winnipeg or Michigan?
- Can We Fix It? is the theme song from what popular children’s TV show?
- What name is shared by a blue-flowered groundcover plant and a species of small edible shellfish?
- Which American band had a 1982 hit song named after a continent?
- The word “mesmerise” was inspired by an 18th-century German physician named Franz Mesmer – true or false?
- What is the colour of turmeric powder?
- What New Zealand experimental artist is commemorated by a New Plymouth gallery that was named after him?
- Who was Todd Muller’s deputy in the team that led the National party for two months in 2020?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. He aged in reverse; 2. The florin; 3. Winnipeg (the others are part of the Great Lakes); 4. Bob the Builder; 5. Periwinkle; 6. Toto (the song was Africa); 7. True; 8. Yellow; 9. Len Lye; 10. Nikki Kaye.