- Name the decade in which Tupperware was launched, the Disney film Bambi had its premiere and the first microwave oven was marketed.
- Americans often call it a traffic circle. What is the New Zealand term?
- What were the names of the two ships James Cook captained on his voyages to NZ?
- What is the term for the art of clipping shrubs into ornamental shapes?
- What No 1 hit was recorded in 1985 by the Auckland band Peking Man, whose lead singer was the late Margaret Urlich?
- What word can precede fright, door and manage?
- What cake takes its name from a Portuguese wine that was traditionally served with it?
- What is the home ground of the NZ football team the Phoenix?
- In which English city would you see the ruins of a cathedral that was bombed during the Second World War?
- A union jack flown upside down denotes what?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. The 1940s; 2. Roundabout; 3. Endeavour and Resolution; 4. Topiary; 5. Room that Echoes; 6. Stage; 7. Madeira cake; 8. Sky Stadium (Wellington); 9. Coventry; 10. Distress.