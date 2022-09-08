  1. Name the decade in which Tupperware was launched, the Disney film Bambi had its premiere and the first microwave oven was marketed.
  2. Americans often call it a traffic circle. What is the New Zealand term?
  3. What were the names of the two ships James Cook captained on his voyages to NZ?
  4. What is the term for the art of clipping shrubs into ornamental shapes?
  5. What No 1 hit was recorded in 1985 by the Auckland band Peking Man, whose lead singer was the late Margaret Urlich?
  6. What word can precede fright, door and manage?
  7. What cake takes its name from a Portuguese wine that was traditionally served with it?
  8. What is the home ground of the NZ football team the Phoenix?
  9. In which English city would you see the ruins of a cathedral that was bombed during the Second World War?
  10. A union jack flown upside down denotes what?

 














ANSWERS: 1. The 1940s; 2. Roundabout; 3. Endeavour and Resolution; 4. Topiary; 5. Room that Echoes; 6. Stage; 7. Madeira cake; 8. Sky Stadium (Wellington); 9. Coventry; 10. Distress.