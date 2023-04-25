- New Zealand nurse Ettie Rout became famous during the First World War for promoting awareness of what?
- “Enemy aliens” were interned during both world wars on an island in which NZ harbour?
- What was the nationality of the army officer John McCrae, who wrote the wartime poem ‘In Flanders Fields’?
- Wing Commander Guy Gibson was a key figure in what event during the Second World War?
- The Polish town of Oswiecim became better known by what German name?
- Which islands were the only part of the British Empire to be occupied by Nazi Germany in the Second World War?
- Who were known by the derogatory wartime term “conchies”?
- Which NZ war hero went on to serve as Governor-General from 1946 till 1952?
- What classic New Zealand song was written by a member of the Maori Battalion while on board a troopship?
- The 2008 movie ‘Valkyrie’, starring Tom Cruise, was an account of what event during the Second World War?
ANSWERS: 1. Sexual diseases; 2. Wellington Harbour (the island was Matiu/Somes Island); 3. Canadian; 4. The Dambusters raid; 5. Auschwitz; 6. The Channel Islands; 7. Conscientious objectors; 8. Bernard Freyberg; 9. Blue Smoke; 10. A plot to kill Adolf Hitler.