- What is the more common term for a pedagogue?
- In an epic movie released in 2000, what New Zealander played a Roman general named Maximus Decimus Meridius?
- What phone number do Americans dial in an emergency?
- What first name is shared by a government agency head with the surname Kitteridge, an actress with the surname Gibney and the title character in a novel by Daphne du Maurier?
- The phrase “First, do no harm” is part of what ancient code of ethics?
- In English hotels and cafes, what is the common term for a breakfast that includes bacon, eggs, sausages, black pudding, tomatoes and baked beans?
- The French region of Haut-Medoc is noted for what: wine, truffles or skiing?
- Between which North Island population centres does State Highway 5 cross the 818m Turangakumu Summit and the 736m Titiokura Saddle?
- Macular degeneration affects which part of the body?
- On what NZ mountain did six men die of hypothermia on an army training exercise in 1990?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Teacher; 2. Russell Crowe (the movie was Gladiator); 3. 911; 4. Rebecca (Rebecca Kitteridge heads the SIS); 5. The Hippocratic Oath sworn by doctors; 6. The full English; 7. Wine; 8. Napier and Taupo; 9. The eyes; 10. Mt Ruapehu.