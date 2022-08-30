  1. What is the more common term for a pedagogue?
  2. In an epic movie released in 2000, what New Zealander played a Roman general named Maximus Decimus Meridius?
  3. What phone number do Americans dial in an emergency?
  4. What first name is shared by a government agency head with the surname Kitteridge, an actress with the surname Gibney and the title character in a novel by Daphne du Maurier?
  5. The phrase “First, do no harm” is part of what ancient code of ethics?
  6. In English hotels and cafes, what is the common term for a breakfast that includes bacon, eggs, sausages, black pudding, tomatoes and baked beans?
  7. The French region of Haut-Medoc is noted for what: wine, truffles or skiing?
  8. Between which North Island population centres does State Highway 5 cross the 818m Turangakumu Summit and the 736m Titiokura Saddle?
  9. Macular degeneration affects which part of the body?
  10. On what NZ mountain did six men die of hypothermia on an army training exercise in 1990?

 













Please scroll down for the answers:























































































































































































































































































ANSWERS: 1. Teacher; 2. Russell Crowe (the movie was Gladiator); 3. 911; 4. Rebecca (Rebecca Kitteridge heads the SIS); 5. The Hippocratic Oath sworn by doctors; 6. The full English; 7. Wine; 8. Napier and Taupo;  9. The eyes; 10. Mt Ruapehu.