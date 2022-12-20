Complete the title of a hit song by Paul Simon: Still Crazy After … (Image: Getty)

A famous painting depicts the American general George Washington leading his troops across what river: the Delaware, the Hudson or the Potomac? In Parliament, what do the letters SOP stand for? What was the first name of composer George Gershwin’s lyricist brother and songwriting partner? The Vosges Mountains are in which country: Austria, Switzerland or France? What vegetable did Sir Thomas Herriot introduce to England from South America in 1586? Wayne Brown is the third mayor of the Auckland super-city. Who was the first? An endocrinologist is a medical specialist who treats problems with what: varicose veins, hormones or skin? Complete the title of a hit song by Paul Simon: Still Crazy After … What ancient biblical people were known by a name now used to describe anyone perceived as hostile or indifferent to culture and the arts? What car company produces models called the Colt, the Triton and the Eclipse?





ANSWERS: 1. The Delaware; 2. Supplementary order paper; 3. Ira; 4. France; 5. The potato; 6. Len Brown; 7. Hormones; 8. All these years; 9. The Philistines; 10. Mitsubishi.