- A famous painting depicts the American general George Washington leading his troops across what river: the Delaware, the Hudson or the Potomac?
- In Parliament, what do the letters SOP stand for?
- What was the first name of composer George Gershwin’s lyricist brother and songwriting partner?
- The Vosges Mountains are in which country: Austria, Switzerland or France?
- What vegetable did Sir Thomas Herriot introduce to England from South America in 1586?
- Wayne Brown is the third mayor of the Auckland super-city. Who was the first?
- An endocrinologist is a medical specialist who treats problems with what: varicose veins, hormones or skin?
- Complete the title of a hit song by Paul Simon: Still Crazy After …
- What ancient biblical people were known by a name now used to describe anyone perceived as hostile or indifferent to culture and the arts?
- What car company produces models called the Colt, the Triton and the Eclipse?
ANSWERS: 1. The Delaware; 2. Supplementary order paper; 3. Ira; 4. France; 5. The potato; 6. Len Brown; 7. Hormones; 8. All these years; 9. The Philistines; 10. Mitsubishi.