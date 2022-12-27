- A police chief named Martin Brody was a main character in what hit film of 1975?
- What product is associated with the Indian state of Assam?
- The Auckland band Southside of Bombay recorded a song that became a hit after it featured in what 1994 New Zealand film?
- In the initials MIQ, what does the I stand for?
- In Greek mythology, who was condemned to hold up the sky for eternity?
- Soap operas were so named because they were originally sponsored by soap companies – true or false?
- London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital treats what type of patient?
- Black rock and roll pioneer Richard Wayne Penniman, who died in 2020, was better known by what name?
- According to a famous advertising slogan, what airline made the going great?
- Who improbably played Arnold Schwarzenegger’s brother in the 1988 movie Twins?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office. Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Jaws; 2. Tea; 3. Once Were Warriors (the song was What’s the Time Mr Wolf); 4. Isolation; 5. Atlas; 6. True; 7. Children; 8. Little Richard; 9. Pan Am; 10. Danny DeVito.