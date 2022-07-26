  1. In what town would you find a rugby ground with a Sir Brian Lochore Stand?
  2. Who created the fictional characters Tweedledum and Tweedledee?
  3. Complete the title of a traditional Irish song about a highwayman: Whisky in the …
  4. What word can follow band, jig, keyhole and circular?
  5. What popular New Zealand rock band of the 1970s and 80s included members from Taumarunui and Waipukurau?
  6. What position is held by Dame Helen Winkelmann?
  7. On a map of NZ, what word follows Pleasant, Nugget and Puysegur?
  8. A person of simian appearance resembles what?
  9. New Zealander Brendon Hartley is a three-time winner of what major international sporting event?
  10. In America, what high-profile institution has the initials CDC?

 














Please scroll down for the answers:
































































































































ANSWERS: 1. Masterton; 2. Lewis Carroll; 3. Jar; 4. Saw; 5. Dragon; 6. Chief Justice of New Zealand; 7. Point; 8. An ape; 9. The Le Mans 24-Hour Race; 10. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.