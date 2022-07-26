- In what town would you find a rugby ground with a Sir Brian Lochore Stand?
- Who created the fictional characters Tweedledum and Tweedledee?
- Complete the title of a traditional Irish song about a highwayman: Whisky in the …
- What word can follow band, jig, keyhole and circular?
- What popular New Zealand rock band of the 1970s and 80s included members from Taumarunui and Waipukurau?
- What position is held by Dame Helen Winkelmann?
- On a map of NZ, what word follows Pleasant, Nugget and Puysegur?
- A person of simian appearance resembles what?
- New Zealander Brendon Hartley is a three-time winner of what major international sporting event?
- In America, what high-profile institution has the initials CDC?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Masterton; 2. Lewis Carroll; 3. Jar; 4. Saw; 5. Dragon; 6. Chief Justice of New Zealand; 7. Point; 8. An ape; 9. The Le Mans 24-Hour Race; 10. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.