- Before he entered politics, what was Boris Johnson’s occupation?
- Name the year in which Sir Edmund Hillary died, John Key became prime minister and ‘One Day’ by the band Op Shop was named NZ Song of the Year.
- Telecommunications company Vodafone recently changed its name to what?
- What product is associated with the French city of Limoges?
- The Latin phrase “casus belli” means what: the main course in a formal banquet, a tragic coincidence or the cause of a war?
- In health care, what do the letters BMI stand for?
- What former All Black captain is the national president of the Returned and Services Association (RSA)?
- Chocolate originated where: Mexico, India or West Africa?
- What A-list Hollywood actress scored her first major role in the 1994 action thriller ‘Speed’?
- The condition called atrial fibrillation affects which part of the body?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Journalist; 2. 2008; 3. One NZ; 4. Porcelain; 5. The cause of a war; 6. Body mass index; 7. Sir Wayne (Buck) Shelford; 8. Mexico; 9. Sandra Bullock; 10. The heart.