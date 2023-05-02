Chocolate originated where: Mexico, India or West Africa? (Image: Getty)

Before he entered politics, what was Boris Johnson’s occupation? Name the year in which Sir Edmund Hillary died, John Key became prime minister and ‘One Day’ by the band Op Shop was named NZ Song of the Year. Telecommunications company Vodafone recently changed its name to what? What product is associated with the French city of Limoges? The Latin phrase “casus belli” means what: the main course in a formal banquet, a tragic coincidence or the cause of a war? In health care, what do the letters BMI stand for? What former All Black captain is the national president of the Returned and Services Association (RSA)? Chocolate originated where: Mexico, India or West Africa? What A-list Hollywood actress scored her first major role in the 1994 action thriller ‘Speed’? The condition called atrial fibrillation affects which part of the body?

ANSWERS: 1. Journalist; 2. 2008; 3. One NZ; 4. Porcelain; 5. The cause of a war; 6. Body mass index; 7. Sir Wayne (Buck) Shelford; 8. Mexico; 9. Sandra Bullock; 10. The heart.



