- Pop star Johnny Hallyday, who died in 2017, was described as what country’s answer to Elvis Presley?
- In British sport, what do the letters QPR stand for?
- Who hosted a confrontational American TV show that readers of ‘TV Guide’ magazine voted the worst in history?
- “My, my, how can I resist you?” is a line from what hit song?
- What first name is shared by a TV host with the surname Bowden, an actor with the surname West and a politician with the surname Raab?
- Off-site betting was legalised in 1981 for what form of racing?
- What type of attraction would you find in the townships of Matakohe, Tawhiti and Mokau?
- In Australian politics, what position is held by Peter Dutton?
- Con the Fruiterer, a popular fictional Australian TV character of the 1980s, was an immigrant from what country?
- The American island of Nantucket was associated with what 19th-century industry?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. France’s; 2. Queens Park Rangers; 3. Jerry Springer; 4. Mamma Mia; 5. Dominic; 6. Greyhound racing; 7. Museums; 8. Leader of the federal Opposition; 9. Greece; 10. Whaling.