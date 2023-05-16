The NZ falcon, or karearea, mainly preys on what? (Image: Getty)

Who was the subject of the biographical film ‘Rocketman’? What French delicacy is made from the liver of geese or ducks and has a name that translates as “fat liver”? Philip Island, in the Australian state of Victoria, is a venue for what sport? The Countdown supermarket chain is a subsidiary of what Australian company? On a map of New Zealand, what word follows Mokoia, Green and Herald? What word can precede mob, flood and Harry? Complete the first line of a famous poem by Dylan Thomas: “Do not go gentle …” The famous heavyweight boxing championship match known as the Rumble in the Jungle, between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman, took place in what African country? If a passage of music is marked ‘forte’, should it be played loudly, softly or quickly? The NZ falcon, or karearea, mainly preys on what?

ANSWERS: 1. Elton John; 2. Foie gras; 3. Motor racing; 4. Woolworths; 5. Island; 6. Flash; 7. Into that good night; 8. Zaire (now known as the Democratic Republic of the Congo); 9. Loudly; 10. Other birds.



