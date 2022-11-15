- What fate was shared by New Zealand sporting heroes Dave Gallagher, captain of the All Blacks, and Anthony Wilding, the world’s No. 1 tennis player?
- What country has a winemaking region called Mendoza?
- Where in California would you find the famous granite monolith named El Capitan?
- Tybalt and Mercutio are characters in what play by Shakespeare?
- Straight Up is the recently released autobiography of what popular New Zealand sportswoman?
- When characters in movies “break the fourth wall”, what do they do?
- What is the term for a cheap, pre-paid mobile phone purchased for short-term use and favoured by criminals to evade tracing?
- Tijuana lies directly across the border from what American city?
- Which James Bond story was made into a film twice, once with David Niven as Bond and again 49 years later with Daniel Craig?
- In a nursery rhyme, who was born on a Monday and buried on a Sunday?
ANSWERS: 1. They were killed in the First World War; 2. Argentina; 3. Yosemite National Park; 4. Romeo and Juliet; 5. Black Fern Ruby Tui; 6. They directly address the camera; 7. Burner phone; 8. San Diego; 9. Casino Royale; 10. Solomon Grundy.