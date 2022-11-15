Where in California would you find the famous granite monolith named El Capitan? (Image: Getty)

What fate was shared by New Zealand sporting heroes Dave Gallagher, captain of the All Blacks, and Anthony Wilding, the world’s No. 1 tennis player? What country has a winemaking region called Mendoza? Where in California would you find the famous granite monolith named El Capitan? Tybalt and Mercutio are characters in what play by Shakespeare? Straight Up is the recently released autobiography of what popular New Zealand sportswoman? When characters in movies “break the fourth wall”, what do they do? What is the term for a cheap, pre-paid mobile phone purchased for short-term use and favoured by criminals to evade tracing? Tijuana lies directly across the border from what American city? Which James Bond story was made into a film twice, once with David Niven as Bond and again 49 years later with Daniel Craig? In a nursery rhyme, who was born on a Monday and buried on a Sunday?





Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. They were killed in the First World War; 2. Argentina; 3. Yosemite National Park; 4. Romeo and Juliet; 5. Black Fern Ruby Tui; 6. They directly address the camera; 7. Burner phone; 8. San Diego; 9. Casino Royale; 10. Solomon Grundy.