  1. What was the name of the Jack Russell terrier that featured in a series of popular TV commercials for Telecom in the 1990s?
  2. What sport would you watch at Ascot Park, Invercargill?
  3. What first name is shared by a star of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, a former British world No 1 tennis player and two former All Black captains?
  4. Which British prime minister was rarely photographed without his pipe?
  5. In Australia, what are Deakin, Monash, Griffith and Bond?
  6. By adding one letter, what word meaning “round” can be changed to one meaning an open-air structure where bands play?
  7. What pop singer starred in the 1976 sci-fi film The Man Who Fell to Earth?
  8. In the life of Queen Elizabeth II, what was the role of a woman known as Crawfie?
  9. What word can mean to fish from a moving boat or stir up trouble online?
  10. In Greek mythology, who was fatally mesmerised by his own reflection in a pond?

 














ANSWERS: 1. Spot; 2. Horse racing; 3. Andy (Serkis, Murray and Dalton or Leslie); 4. Harold Wilson; 5. Universities; 6. Rotund/rotunda; 7. David Bowie; 8. Governess; 9. Troll; 10. Narcissus.