- What was the name of the Jack Russell terrier that featured in a series of popular TV commercials for Telecom in the 1990s?
- What sport would you watch at Ascot Park, Invercargill?
- What first name is shared by a star of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, a former British world No 1 tennis player and two former All Black captains?
- Which British prime minister was rarely photographed without his pipe?
- In Australia, what are Deakin, Monash, Griffith and Bond?
- By adding one letter, what word meaning “round” can be changed to one meaning an open-air structure where bands play?
- What pop singer starred in the 1976 sci-fi film The Man Who Fell to Earth?
- In the life of Queen Elizabeth II, what was the role of a woman known as Crawfie?
- What word can mean to fish from a moving boat or stir up trouble online?
- In Greek mythology, who was fatally mesmerised by his own reflection in a pond?
ANSWERS: 1. Spot; 2. Horse racing; 3. Andy (Serkis, Murray and Dalton or Leslie); 4. Harold Wilson; 5. Universities; 6. Rotund/rotunda; 7. David Bowie; 8. Governess; 9. Troll; 10. Narcissus.