- Which country has the world’s oldest population: Japan, Russia or Greece?
- What did the hit songs Heartbreaker (Dionne Warwick), Islands in the Stream (Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton) and Chain Reaction (Diana Ross) have in common?
- Complete the title of a 1989 film: When Harry Met …
- The phrase “as pleased as Punch” is derived from the puppet character Mr Punch – true or false?
- In what language does hwyl fawr mean goodbye?
- What former Labour politician is New Zealand’s High Commissioner in Australia?
- By changing one letter, what word meaning a species of crustacean can be altered to one meaning a senior member of the Mafia?
- In which national park would you find Dawson Falls?
- What 1995 novel by Witi Ihimaera had the same title as a musical piece by the Spanish composer Manuel de Falla?
- In the words of a nursery rhyme, what type of creature would a-wooing go?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Japan; 2. They were written by the Bee Gees; 3. Sally; 4. True; 5. Welsh; 6. Annette King; 7. Lobster/mobster; 8. Egmont National Park; 9. Nights in the Garden of Spain; 10. A frog.