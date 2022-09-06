  1. Which country has the world’s oldest population: Japan, Russia or Greece?
  2. What did the hit songs Heartbreaker (Dionne Warwick), Islands in the Stream (Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton) and Chain Reaction (Diana Ross) have in common?
  3. Complete the title of a 1989 film: When Harry Met …
  4. The phrase “as pleased as Punch” is derived from the puppet character Mr Punch – true or false?
  5. In what language does hwyl fawr mean goodbye?
  6. What former Labour politician is New Zealand’s High Commissioner in Australia?
  7. By changing one letter, what word meaning a species of crustacean can be altered to one meaning a senior member of the Mafia?
  8. In which national park would you find Dawson Falls?
  9. What 1995 novel by Witi Ihimaera had the same title as a musical piece by the Spanish composer Manuel de Falla?
  10. In the words of a nursery rhyme, what type of creature would a-wooing go?

 















ANSWERS: 1. Japan; 2. They were written by the Bee Gees; 3. Sally; 4. True; 5. Welsh; 6. Annette King; 7. Lobster/mobster; 8. Egmont National Park; 9. Nights in the Garden of Spain; 10. A frog.