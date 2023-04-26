Which canal is longer – the Suez or Panama (pictured)? (Image: Getty)

In the 1940 Academy Awards, what Hollywood epic beat ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and the classic western ‘Stagecoach’ for the top honour? Which canal is longer – the Suez or Panama? Double Olympic gold medal marathon runner Abebe Bikila came from what country? The catchphrase “Hi-diddly-ho” is associated with what TV character? What building of national significance opened on the Wellington waterfront in February 1998? What word can follow sous, commis or pastry? What would you do with a bodhran: play it, wear it or sail in it? Horse races in New Zealand are mostly run in which direction: clockwise or counter-clockwise? The Island of Sodor is the setting for what popular children’s stories? The phrase “The game’s afoot” is associated with what famous fictional character?

The quiz is sponsored by Hell Pizza. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today.

Also, to be in for a chance of winning a weekly $50 Hell Pizza gift voucher, leave your name and email address in the comment section below.





































Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. Gone with the Wind; 2. The Suez; 3. Ethiopia; 4. Ned Flanders in The Simpsons; 5. Te Papa; 6. Chef; 7. Play it (it’s a type of drum); 8. Counter-clockwise; 9. Thomas the Tank Engine; 10. Sherlock Holmes.