- In the 1940 Academy Awards, what Hollywood epic beat ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and the classic western ‘Stagecoach’ for the top honour?
- Which canal is longer – the Suez or Panama?
- Double Olympic gold medal marathon runner Abebe Bikila came from what country?
- The catchphrase “Hi-diddly-ho” is associated with what TV character?
- What building of national significance opened on the Wellington waterfront in February 1998?
- What word can follow sous, commis or pastry?
- What would you do with a bodhran: play it, wear it or sail in it?
- Horse races in New Zealand are mostly run in which direction: clockwise or counter-clockwise?
- The Island of Sodor is the setting for what popular children’s stories?
- The phrase “The game’s afoot” is associated with what famous fictional character?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Gone with the Wind; 2. The Suez; 3. Ethiopia; 4. Ned Flanders in The Simpsons; 5. Te Papa; 6. Chef; 7. Play it (it’s a type of drum); 8. Counter-clockwise; 9. Thomas the Tank Engine; 10. Sherlock Holmes.