- Name the year in which Donald Trump was sworn in as US president, Hello by Adele won the Grammy for Record of the Year and Jacinda Ardern became leader of the Labour party.
- Phylloxera is an insect pest that ravages what crop?
- What aria popularised by Luciano Pavarotti has a title that translates as “Let no one sleep”?
- Where in New Zealand is the sports facility known as Saxton Field?
- What 1977 hit song included the line, “Four hungry children and a crop in the field”?
- What is the subject of the reference book commonly referred to simply as Larousse?
- What model of car was featured in a famous car chase in the 1969 movie The Italian Job?
- Complete the title of a popular children’s book: The Very Hungry …
- The Waimarie is a historic coal-fired paddle steamer on what NZ river?
- CK One is a fragrance developed by which fashion designer?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. 2017; 2. Grapes; 3. Nessun dorma; 4. Nelson; 5. Lucille; 6. Food and cooking; 7. The Mini Cooper; 8. Caterpillar; 9. The Whanganui; 10. Calvin Klein.