What commonly used New Zealand building product took its name from a famous landmark overlooking the Mediterranean? In the Bible, what two cities did God destroy because of their wickedness? What duet from the musical Mary Poppins won the 1964 Academy Award for Best Original Song? The Mussel Inn is a popular tavern in which region of NZ? What first name was shared by an explorer with the surname Scott, a film director with the surname Altman and a poet with the surname Frost? In which city would you find the NZ Rugby Museum? Complete the following famous line from Wind in the Willows: “There is nothing – absolutely nothing – so much worth doing as simply messing about in ... ” What amber-coloured liquid makes up 55 per cent of the body’s blood? What NZ tramping route has a Māori name that translates as the Long Pathway? What pointed-toe style of shoe has a name linked with shellfish?





ANSWERS: 1. Gib (Gibraltar) Board; 2. Sodom and Gomorrah; 3. Chim Chim Cher-ee; 4. Nelson/Golden Bay; 5. Robert; 6. Palmerston North; 7. Boats; 8. Plasma; 9. Te Araroa; 10. The winkle picker.