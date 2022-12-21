- What commonly used New Zealand building product took its name from a famous landmark overlooking the Mediterranean?
- In the Bible, what two cities did God destroy because of their wickedness?
- What duet from the musical Mary Poppins won the 1964 Academy Award for Best Original Song?
- The Mussel Inn is a popular tavern in which region of NZ?
- What first name was shared by an explorer with the surname Scott, a film director with the surname Altman and a poet with the surname Frost?
- In which city would you find the NZ Rugby Museum?
- Complete the following famous line from Wind in the Willows: “There is nothing – absolutely nothing – so much worth doing as simply messing about in ... ”
- What amber-coloured liquid makes up 55 per cent of the body’s blood?
- What NZ tramping route has a Māori name that translates as the Long Pathway?
- What pointed-toe style of shoe has a name linked with shellfish?
The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Gib (Gibraltar) Board; 2. Sodom and Gomorrah; 3. Chim Chim Cher-ee; 4. Nelson/Golden Bay; 5. Robert; 6. Palmerston North; 7. Boats; 8. Plasma; 9. Te Araroa; 10. The winkle picker.