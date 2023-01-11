- Name the decade in which New Zealand’s population passed two million, the Auckland Harbour Bridge was opened and Griffin’s launched the MallowPuff biscuit.
- The punk rock band Pussy Riot was formed in what country?
- Who starred in the classic Hollywood movies The Big Sleep, Key Largo and The Maltese Falcon?
- What religion celebrates a festival known as Eid?
- The audio streaming service Spotify originated in which country: Korea, Sweden or Canada?
- The Vuelta a España is an international event in what sport?
- Who presented the long-running NZ true crime TV series Beyond the Darklands?
- What law states that if anything can go wrong, it will?
- Which patriotic British song was set to music from Edward Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1?
- What sport would you watch at Chicago’s Wrigley Field stadium?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. The 1950s; 2. Russia; 3. Humphrey Bogart; 4. Islam; 5. Sweden; 6. Cycling; 7. Nigel Latta ; 8. Murphy’s Law (also known as Sod’s Law in the UK); 9. Land of Hope and Glory; 10. Baseball.