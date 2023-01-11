In which decade was the Auckland Harbour Bridge opened? (Image: Getty)

Name the decade in which New Zealand’s population passed two million, the Auckland Harbour Bridge was opened and Griffin’s launched the MallowPuff biscuit. The punk rock band Pussy Riot was formed in what country? Who starred in the classic Hollywood movies The Big Sleep, Key Largo and The Maltese Falcon? What religion celebrates a festival known as Eid? The audio streaming service Spotify originated in which country: Korea, Sweden or Canada? The Vuelta a España is an international event in what sport? Who presented the long-running NZ true crime TV series Beyond the Darklands? What law states that if anything can go wrong, it will? Which patriotic British song was set to music from Edward Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1? What sport would you watch at Chicago’s Wrigley Field stadium?

The quiz is sponsored by Havana Coffee. Get a bean subscription for your office.

Please scroll down for the answers:

ANSWERS: 1. The 1950s; 2. Russia; 3. Humphrey Bogart; 4. Islam; 5. Sweden; 6. Cycling; 7. Nigel Latta ; 8. Murphy’s Law (also known as Sod’s Law in the UK); 9. Land of Hope and Glory; 10. Baseball.