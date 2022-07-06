  1. What former National and New Zealand First member of parliament became the mayor of Whanganui and now serves on the Otago regional council?
  2. The Dutch banquet known as rijsttafel (“rice table”) originated in what country?
  3. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin play the title roles in what TV series?
  4. Paul Gauguin shared a house with what other French painter during a turbulent few weeks in 1888?
  5. The source of the Amazon River is in which country: Brazil, Ecuador or Peru?
  6. What country has the internet code .de?
  7. The films Mad Max, Grease and Rocky came out in which decade?
  8. What rugby league star was made a Companion of the NZ Order of Merit in the 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours?
  9. What are the three flavours of Neapolitan ice cream?
  10.  What piece of equipment do competitors use in the annual sporting event known as the Cresta Run?

 














ANSWERS: 1. Michael Laws; 2. Indonesia; 3. Grace and Frankie; 4. Vincent Van Gogh; 5. Peru; 6. Germany; 7. The 1970s; 8. Benji Marshall; 9. Vanilla, strawberry and chocolate; 10. A sled or toboggan.