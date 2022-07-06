- What former National and New Zealand First member of parliament became the mayor of Whanganui and now serves on the Otago regional council?
- The Dutch banquet known as rijsttafel (“rice table”) originated in what country?
- Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin play the title roles in what TV series?
- Paul Gauguin shared a house with what other French painter during a turbulent few weeks in 1888?
- The source of the Amazon River is in which country: Brazil, Ecuador or Peru?
- What country has the internet code .de?
- The films Mad Max, Grease and Rocky came out in which decade?
- What rugby league star was made a Companion of the NZ Order of Merit in the 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours?
- What are the three flavours of Neapolitan ice cream?
- What piece of equipment do competitors use in the annual sporting event known as the Cresta Run?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Michael Laws; 2. Indonesia; 3. Grace and Frankie; 4. Vincent Van Gogh; 5. Peru; 6. Germany; 7. The 1970s; 8. Benji Marshall; 9. Vanilla, strawberry and chocolate; 10. A sled or toboggan.