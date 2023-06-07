What is the ratio of sheep to people in New Zealand: 5-1, 8-1 or 15-1? (Image: Getty)

What is the ratio of sheep to people in New Zealand: 5-1, 8-1 or 15-1? What type of creature is the narrator in New Zealand author Catherine Chidgey’s award-winning novel ‘The Axeman’s Carnival’? Complete the following line from a nursery rhyme: “To market, to market …” “I’m the king of the world” is a line from what film? Ira Goldstein was the central character in a series of popular TV commercials for what NZ bank? The river Spree runs through which capital city? What Academy Award-winning 1981 film had a title taken from a line in the English hymn ‘Jerusalem’? What Waikato town has an Equine Stars Walk of Fame on its main street? What is the English name of the popular chicken dish known in India as murgh makhani? By changing one letter, what word meaning to hide something can be altered to one meaning to change from a liquid to a semi-solid state?

The quiz is sponsored by Hell Pizza. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today.

For a chance of winning a $50 Hell Pizza voucher, please send your name and contact details along with how many answers you got correct to [email protected].













































Please scroll down for the answers:





ANSWERS: 1. 5-1; 2. A magpie; 3. To buy a fat pig; 4. Titanic; 5. The ASB; 6. Berlin; 7. Chariots of Fire; 8. Cambridge; 9. Butter chicken; 10. Conceal/congeal.