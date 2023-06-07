- What is the ratio of sheep to people in New Zealand: 5-1, 8-1 or 15-1?
- What type of creature is the narrator in New Zealand author Catherine Chidgey’s award-winning novel ‘The Axeman’s Carnival’?
- Complete the following line from a nursery rhyme: “To market, to market …”
- “I’m the king of the world” is a line from what film?
- Ira Goldstein was the central character in a series of popular TV commercials for what NZ bank?
- The river Spree runs through which capital city?
- What Academy Award-winning 1981 film had a title taken from a line in the English hymn ‘Jerusalem’?
- What Waikato town has an Equine Stars Walk of Fame on its main street?
- What is the English name of the popular chicken dish known in India as murgh makhani?
- By changing one letter, what word meaning to hide something can be altered to one meaning to change from a liquid to a semi-solid state?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. 5-1; 2. A magpie; 3. To buy a fat pig; 4. Titanic; 5. The ASB; 6. Berlin; 7. Chariots of Fire; 8. Cambridge; 9. Butter chicken; 10. Conceal/congeal.