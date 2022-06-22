- What famous movie character was first played by Alec Guinness in 1977 and more than two decades later by Ewan McGregor?
- In British politics, who is Nicola Sturgeon?
- In retailing, what is the two-word term for an item that has been heavily discounted in order to attract customers into the store?
- Which of the following is a herb (i.e. not a spice): ginger, nutmeg, coriander or cinnamon?
- The Vauxhall, Lambeth and Millennium bridges cross what river?
- The disease myxomatosis was introduced to New Zealand in the 1950s in an attempt to control what?
- What word can precede area, matter or power?
- What British hard rock band took its name from a Charles Dickens character?
- In Catholicism, who is known as Our Lady?
- Which adjective best describes a person who displays froideur: shy, argumentative or aloof?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Obi-Wan Kenobi; 2. First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party; 3. Loss leader; 4. Coriander; 5. The Thames; 6. Rabbits; 7. Grey; 8. Uriah Heep; 9. The Virgin Mary; 10. Aloof.