  1. What famous movie character was first played by Alec Guinness in 1977 and more than two decades later by Ewan McGregor?
  2. In British politics, who is Nicola Sturgeon?
  3. In retailing, what is the two-word term for an item that has been heavily discounted in order to attract customers into the store?
  4. Which of the following is a herb (i.e. not a spice): ginger, nutmeg, coriander or cinnamon?
  5. The Vauxhall, Lambeth and Millennium bridges cross what river?
  6. The disease myxomatosis was introduced to New Zealand in the 1950s in an attempt to control what?
  7. What word can precede area, matter or power?
  8. What British hard rock band took its name from a Charles Dickens character?
  9. In Catholicism, who is known as Our Lady?
  10. Which adjective best describes a person who displays froideur: shy, argumentative or aloof?

 















ANSWERS: 1. Obi-Wan Kenobi; 2. First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party; 3. Loss leader; 4. Coriander; 5. The Thames; 6. Rabbits; 7. Grey; 8. Uriah Heep; 9. The Virgin Mary; 10. Aloof.