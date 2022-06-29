  1. On a map of New Zealand, what word follows Mercury, Doubtless and Mairangi?
  2. What three countries are known as the Baltic States?
  3. If a xenophobe is someone who’s frightened by foreigners, what is the term for a person who is attracted to them?
  4. What does the H stand for in the initials ADHD?
  5. What German composer was Adolf Hitler’s favourite and became associated with Nazism?
  6. The stargazer fish is commonly marketed under what name?
  7. What famous international sporting event still refers to male and female competitors as gentlemen and ladies?
  8. The tourist train known as the Indian Pacific runs between what cities?
  9. What 1986 hit song began with the lines, “There is freedom within, there is freedom without”?
  10. In the British peerage, who ranks highest: an earl, a baron or a marquess?

 















ANSWERS: 1. Bay; 2. Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia; 3. Xenophile; 4. Hyperactivity; 5. Richard Wagner; 6. Monkfish; 7. Wimbledon; 8. Sydney and Perth; 9. Don’t Dream It’s Over, by Crowded House; 10. A marquess.