- On a map of New Zealand, what word follows Mercury, Doubtless and Mairangi?
- What three countries are known as the Baltic States?
- If a xenophobe is someone who’s frightened by foreigners, what is the term for a person who is attracted to them?
- What does the H stand for in the initials ADHD?
- What German composer was Adolf Hitler’s favourite and became associated with Nazism?
- The stargazer fish is commonly marketed under what name?
- What famous international sporting event still refers to male and female competitors as gentlemen and ladies?
- The tourist train known as the Indian Pacific runs between what cities?
- What 1986 hit song began with the lines, “There is freedom within, there is freedom without”?
- In the British peerage, who ranks highest: an earl, a baron or a marquess?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Bay; 2. Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia; 3. Xenophile; 4. Hyperactivity; 5. Richard Wagner; 6. Monkfish; 7. Wimbledon; 8. Sydney and Perth; 9. Don’t Dream It’s Over, by Crowded House; 10. A marquess.