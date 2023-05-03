- What town has New Zealand’s youngest-ever mayor?
- Who would use a thurible, a monstrance and a ciborium: a surgeon, a priest or a wizard?
- What British horse race has been broadcast on the radio every year since 1927 and is watched by a global TV audience of more than 500 million?
- The rhythm method is a method of what?
- The American jazz musician Locksley “Slide” Hampton acquired his nickname because he played what instrument?
- The global supermarket chain Aldi is based in what country?
- Which famous North African city has a Spanish name meaning “white house”?
- Who created the fictional character Lucy Van Pelt?
- What classic children’s story revolves around an orphan girl growing up on Canada’s Prince Edward Island?
- What word can precede conference, gallery and release?
The quiz is sponsored by Hell Pizza. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today.
Please scroll down for the answers:
1. Gore; 2. A priest; 3. The Grand National; 4. Birth control; 5. Trombone; 6. Germany; 7. Casablanca; 8. Peanuts cartoonist Charles Schulz; 9. Anne of Green Gables; 10. Press.