Why did a policeman hold up traffic on Abbey Rd, London, for 10 minutes on August 8, 1969? What popular liqueur has a German name meaning “master hunter”? In Australia, what is a corroboree: a gathering, a temporary shelter or a waterhole? The phrase “Mind the gap” is associated with what transport organisation? What is the term for a horizontal band of painted or sculpted decoration on a wall? What word can precede summer, file and ink? What Spanish word represents the letter S in the phonetic alphabet used by police and the military? Is the Kerry Blue a stamp, a flag or a breed of dog? The 2012 hit record ‘Gangnam Style’ took its title from a district in which capital city? What South Island city has streets named after British rivers?





