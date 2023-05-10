  1. Why did a policeman hold up traffic on Abbey Rd, London, for 10 minutes on August 8, 1969?
  2. What popular liqueur has a German name meaning “master hunter”?
  3. In Australia, what is a corroboree: a gathering, a temporary shelter or a waterhole?
  4. The phrase “Mind the gap” is associated with what transport organisation?
  5. What is the term for a horizontal band of painted or sculpted decoration on a wall?
  6. What word can precede summer, file and ink?
  7. What Spanish word represents the letter S in the phonetic alphabet used by police and the military?
  8. Is the Kerry Blue a stamp, a flag or a breed of dog?
  9. The 2012 hit record ‘Gangnam Style’ took its title from a district in which capital city?
  10.  What South Island city has streets named after British rivers?


