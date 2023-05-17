The Red Nose Day appeal raises money for what cause? (Image: Getty)

Which fast-food chain was the first to arrive in NZ: Pizza Hut, KFC or MacDonald’s? The Red Nose Day appeal raises money for what cause? Who rode a horse called Goodwill, owned by Queen Elizabeth II, in the 1976 Olympic Games? A Monegasque is a native of what European country? Who was the MP for the now-obsolete electorate of Pahiatua from 1943 to 1977? In ‘The Lord of the Rings’, who rode a horse called Shadowfax? What sport introduced video assistant referees in 2018? What strategically important river originates near Smolensk, in Russia, before flowing through Belarus and Ukraine to the Black Sea? What was unusual about the dialogue in the 2014 New Zealand film ‘The Dead Lands’? By changing one letter, what word meaning a fraudster can be altered to one meaning a speech impediment?

ANSWERS: 1. KFC; 2. Child health; 3. Princess Anne; 4. Monaco; 5. Keith Holyoake; 6. Gandalf; 7. Football; 8. The Dnipro; 9. It was entirely in Maori; 10. Scammer/stammer.