- Which fast-food chain was the first to arrive in NZ: Pizza Hut, KFC or MacDonald’s?
- The Red Nose Day appeal raises money for what cause?
- Who rode a horse called Goodwill, owned by Queen Elizabeth II, in the 1976 Olympic Games?
- A Monegasque is a native of what European country?
- Who was the MP for the now-obsolete electorate of Pahiatua from 1943 to 1977?
- In ‘The Lord of the Rings’, who rode a horse called Shadowfax?
- What sport introduced video assistant referees in 2018?
- What strategically important river originates near Smolensk, in Russia, before flowing through Belarus and Ukraine to the Black Sea?
- What was unusual about the dialogue in the 2014 New Zealand film ‘The Dead Lands’?
- By changing one letter, what word meaning a fraudster can be altered to one meaning a speech impediment?
ANSWERS: 1. KFC; 2. Child health; 3. Princess Anne; 4. Monaco; 5. Keith Holyoake; 6. Gandalf; 7. Football; 8. The Dnipro; 9. It was entirely in Maori; 10. Scammer/stammer.