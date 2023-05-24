- Which is the world’s largest office building, with 60 hectares of floor space and 26,000 employees?
- What vegetable is used in the French dish gratin dauphinoise?
- By changing one letter, what word meaning to spoil someone can be altered to one meaning to create an obstacle?
- Anthony Albanese is the 31st prime minister of Australia. Who was the 29th?
- In what type of building would you find an apse, a transept and a nave?
- What former child movie star became an ambassador and chief of protocol for the United States?
- The German flag consists of three colours: yellow, red and what other?
- What two figures from the New Testament of the Bible are depicted in the 15th-century statue known as the Pietà?
- Punchbowl, Ultimo and Rooty Hill are suburbs of what city?
- What type of business did Richard Emerson establish in Dunedin in 1992?
The quiz is sponsored by Hell Pizza. Order yourself a devilishly good pizza today.
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. The Pentagon; 2. Potatoes; 3. Pamper/hamper; 4. Malcolm Turnbull; 5. A church or cathedral; 6. Shirley Temple; 7. Black; 8. Jesus and Mary; 9. Sydney; 10. A brewery.