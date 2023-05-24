Which is the world’s largest office building, with 60 hectares of floor space and 26,000 employees? (Image: Getty)

Which is the world’s largest office building, with 60 hectares of floor space and 26,000 employees? What vegetable is used in the French dish gratin dauphinoise? By changing one letter, what word meaning to spoil someone can be altered to one meaning to create an obstacle? Anthony Albanese is the 31st prime minister of Australia. Who was the 29th? In what type of building would you find an apse, a transept and a nave? What former child movie star became an ambassador and chief of protocol for the United States? The German flag consists of three colours: yellow, red and what other? What two figures from the New Testament of the Bible are depicted in the 15th-century statue known as the Pietà? Punchbowl, Ultimo and Rooty Hill are suburbs of what city? What type of business did Richard Emerson establish in Dunedin in 1992?





ANSWERS: 1. The Pentagon; 2. Potatoes; 3. Pamper/hamper; 4. Malcolm Turnbull; 5. A church or cathedral; 6. Shirley Temple; 7. Black; 8. Jesus and Mary; 9. Sydney; 10. A brewery.