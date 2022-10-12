See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
The Quiz

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

The Quizmaster
Wed, 12 Oct 2022

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
In a famous scene in Ghostbusters, where did Sigourney Weaver find a demon lurking? (Image: Getty)
The Quizmaster
Wed, 12 Oct 2022
RELATED
By inserting one letter, what word meaning a delivery person can be changed to one meaning someone employed in a palace?What are Balliol, Brasenose, Magdalen and Trinity?What surname was shared by a novelist with the first name Henry and a writer of whodunnits with the first names Phyllis Dorothy?What does the “l” stand for in laser?In a famous scene in Ghostbusters, where did Sigourney Weaver find a demon lurking?What city was the setting for Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet?What cocktail consists of tequila, triple sec and lim...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Immigration
Skilled migrant visa category reopening
Staff reporters | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

The government is lifting the cap on skilled migrant residence visas and consulting on a new points system.

Energy
Electricity regulator: breaking up is hard to do
Ian Llewellyn | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

The Electricity Authority says the best way to deal with market power in the electricity sector is to encourage new investment in generation.

Primary Sector FREE
Pāmu plans for 'dynamic' 2023 financial period
Ella Somers | Wed, 12 Oct 2022

NZ's largest farming group benefited from high milk prices and demand for red meat and forestry carbon credits.

Sponsored
Kiwis seek alternative to working extra hours to match OECD productivity average

Hard-working New Zealanders would have to work an extra ten hours a day to match the output of the Irish, and an extra three hours a day to match Australians, new research shows.

Sponsored
Big companies move to flexible workspaces, too

Generator is responding to increased demand by opening the capital’s largest flexible workplace.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.