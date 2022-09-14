  1. What is the term for a medical specialist who examines corpses to establish the cause of death?
  2. Lurpak is a popular Danish brand of what?
  3. In which part of Britain would you find the Black Country: Scotland, the English Midlands or Northern Ireland?
  4. In men’s amateur boxing, how long is each round: two, three or five minutes?
  5. What word of German origin rhymes with “fits” and means a sudden attack or campaign?
  6. What New Zealand town is served by Hood Aerodrome?
  7. In what long-running TV drama series did American actress Claire Danes play a character named Carrie Mathison?
  8. Which is New Zealand’s most commonly planted white wine grape?
  9. The Mississippi Delta is the name of the region where the river meets the sea – true or false?
  10. American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is commonly referred to by what abbreviation?

 















ANSWERS: 1. Pathologist; 2. Butter; 3. The Midlands; 4. Three minutes; 5. Blitz; 6. Masterton; 7. Homeland; 8. Sauvignon blanc; 9. False; 10. AOC.