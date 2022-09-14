- What is the term for a medical specialist who examines corpses to establish the cause of death?
- Lurpak is a popular Danish brand of what?
- In which part of Britain would you find the Black Country: Scotland, the English Midlands or Northern Ireland?
- In men’s amateur boxing, how long is each round: two, three or five minutes?
- What word of German origin rhymes with “fits” and means a sudden attack or campaign?
- What New Zealand town is served by Hood Aerodrome?
- In what long-running TV drama series did American actress Claire Danes play a character named Carrie Mathison?
- Which is New Zealand’s most commonly planted white wine grape?
- The Mississippi Delta is the name of the region where the river meets the sea – true or false?
- American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is commonly referred to by what abbreviation?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Pathologist; 2. Butter; 3. The Midlands; 4. Three minutes; 5. Blitz; 6. Masterton; 7. Homeland; 8. Sauvignon blanc; 9. False; 10. AOC.