  1. Rami Malek won the Academy Award for best actor in 2019 for playing what real-life pop star in a biographical film?
  2. Which covers a larger area – the Indian or the Southern ocean?
  3. By changing one letter, what word meaning a painting technique can be altered to one meaning a style of Japanese cooking?
  4. Who hosted a New Zealand TV documentary series about trains called Off the Rails?
  5. København is the local name for what city?
  6. “Curiouser and curiouser” is a phrase associated with what famous fictional character?
  7. Who would use a quirt: a tailor, a sailor or a horse rider?
  8. In the words of a wartime song popularised by Vera Lynn, who or what sang in Berkeley Square?
  9. What island would you reach by crossing the Strait of Messina?
  10. Taylor Hawkins, who was honoured with a recent tribute concert in Wembley Stadium, was the drummer in what rock band?

 















ANSWERS: 1. Freddie Mercury; 2. The Indian; 3. Tempera/tempura; 4. Marcus Lush; 5. Copenhagen; 6. Alice in Wonderland; 7. A horse rider; 8. A nightingale; 9. Sicily; 10. The Foo Fighters.