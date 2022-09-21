- Rami Malek won the Academy Award for best actor in 2019 for playing what real-life pop star in a biographical film?
- Which covers a larger area – the Indian or the Southern ocean?
- By changing one letter, what word meaning a painting technique can be altered to one meaning a style of Japanese cooking?
- Who hosted a New Zealand TV documentary series about trains called Off the Rails?
- København is the local name for what city?
- “Curiouser and curiouser” is a phrase associated with what famous fictional character?
- Who would use a quirt: a tailor, a sailor or a horse rider?
- In the words of a wartime song popularised by Vera Lynn, who or what sang in Berkeley Square?
- What island would you reach by crossing the Strait of Messina?
- Taylor Hawkins, who was honoured with a recent tribute concert in Wembley Stadium, was the drummer in what rock band?
Please scroll down for the answers:
ANSWERS: 1. Freddie Mercury; 2. The Indian; 3. Tempera/tempura; 4. Marcus Lush; 5. Copenhagen; 6. Alice in Wonderland; 7. A horse rider; 8. A nightingale; 9. Sicily; 10. The Foo Fighters.