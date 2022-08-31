See full details
Tourism

Aussie ambush: what Qantas is up to on Air NZ's New York route

Wed, 31 Aug 2022

Has Qantas boss Alan Joyce "foot-tripped" Air NZ's attempt to build a market partly based on Australian travellers? (Image: Getty)
Wed, 31 Aug 2022
The ambush by Qantas on Air New Zealand’s new direct flights to New York is an “aggressive” move by the Australian national carrier, say industry insiders.It will be good for airline customers, travel agents and Auckland International Airport (AIA), but a blow for Air NZ, which had anticipated perhaps two years of unconstrained pricing power as the only carrier offering a direct connection from Australasia to the east coast of the US.However, chief executive Greg Foran told BusinessDesk he was "really not too concerned ab...

The Economist
Former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev has died
The Economist | Wed, 31 Aug 2022

The last leader of the Soviet Union was also the architect of its dissolution.

Media
TVNZ scraps dividend as profit falls
Daniel Dunkley | Wed, 31 Aug 2022

CEO Simon Power has some concerns about protecting editorial independence in the merger with RNZ.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 31 Aug 2022

Don't mind the brisk breeze – spring is around the corner. Sit back and enjoy our daily quiz.

