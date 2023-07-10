Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Tourism

Government has a say on sale of Queenstown vessel to RealNZ

Government has a say on sale of Queenstown vessel to RealNZ
The Lady Bowen on an encounter nature cruise at Milford. (Image: Southern Discoveries)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 10 Jul 2023
Southern Discoveries’ incoming chief executive, Kerry Walker, says the sale of its Spirit of Queenstown vessel will allow the tourism operator to double down on its Milford Sound and coaching operations.The sale of the 26-metre catamaran, which provides excursions on Lake Wakatipu, to RealNZ was announced on Thursday.But it remains conditional, partly because the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) still needs to approve the sale, given the 150-seat high-speed vessel is a material part of the Skeggs Group-owned tou...
AI can protect us from nature, but how do we get there?
Technology

AI can protect us from nature, but how do we get there?

The government may need to build its own AI infrastructure.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Bloomberg

Can a city feed itself?

Cities are exploring the economic benefits of building-based agriculture.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Can a city feed itself?
Primary Sector

Government seeks to calm carbon market panic

James Shaw tries to reduce chaos on the carbon market, but foresters remain unconvinced.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Government seeks to calm carbon market panic

More Tourism

RealNZ jettisons assets and buys another vessel
Tourism

RealNZ jettisons assets and buys another vessel

Four businesses are on the chopping block, including the Antarctic Centre.

Brent Melville 06 Jul 2023
Airbnb wants 'app tax' replaced with a national tourism levy
Property

Airbnb wants 'app tax' replaced with a national tourism levy

The peer-to-peer booking platform says charging GST across all hosts isn't equitable.

Brent Melville 30 Jun 2023
The exit interview: Hospitality NZ CEO Julie White
Tourism

The exit interview: Hospitality NZ CEO Julie White

Covid preoccupied much of her last three years, but hospo has emerged from its shadow.

Brent Melville 29 Jun 2023
Govt throws $5m lifeline to salvage Ruapehu ski season
News in Brief

Govt throws $5m lifeline to salvage Ruapehu ski season

A third party has shown interest.

Staff reporters 26 Jun 2023