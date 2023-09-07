Menu
Nats $22m for cycling and walking, but no plan for industry funding

Christopher Luxon and Joseph Mooney head up the Skyline gondola in Queenstown. (Image: Christopher Luxon)
The National party has rolled out a domestic tourism package highlighted by a new 80-kilometre Great Walk in northern Canterbury, upgrades to the New Zealand cycle trail with investment in e-bike chargers, and the setting up of a $5 million fund to support regional tourism.The new Great Walk would be an upgrade of the existing trail Waiau-Toa/Molesworth.National said it plans to electrify the New Zealand Cycle Trail, with $3 million to co-invest in e-bike chargers.The package, costed at $22m over four years with an allocation from the internati...
NZ help needed to combat illegal fishing in Pacific
NZ help needed to combat illegal fishing in Pacific

Labour schemes may be diverting Pacific workers away from fisheries roles.

Oliver Lewis 11:47am
Head of public service announces he’s retiring five months early

Hughes says he wants to leave the way clear for fresh leadership after the election.

Jem Traylen 11:10am
Dileepa Fonseka: Hipkins pitches growing the pie

The economic philosophies of Hipkins and Luxon can so far be summed up in two quotes.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:00am
Hipkins pitches growing the pie

Tourism Holdings leaves pandemic toll behind
Tourism Holdings leaves pandemic toll behind

Shares in the company shot up 6.6% after the market opened.

Ella Somers 29 Aug 2023
$20 million boost to rental car fleet
$20 million boost to rental car fleet

The new in-terminal branch will require an investment of $20 million.

Staff reporters 25 Aug 2023
Air NZ preps for more capital returns
Air NZ preps for more capital returns

Air NZ's more aggressive balance sheet accompanies current high earnings.

Pattrick Smellie 24 Aug 2023
Cruising is back to even keel, despite cyclones and biosecurity vigilance
Cruising is back to even keel, despite cyclones and biosecurity vigilance

"Floating petri dishes" have returned to health after the opening of borders.

Brent Melville 21 Aug 2023