'Niche' NZ tourism on the way back, but facing challenges

Trenz rolls out at the Te Pae convention centre in Ōtautahi Christchurch. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Wed, 10 May 2023
Paul Yeo, a veteran of almost 30 Tourism Rendezvous New Zealand (Trenz) events, says the travel summit marks the true return of post-covid tourism.Yeo, industry relations manager at Tourism NZ, saw more than 1,500 people – tourism buyers and sellers – walk through the door of Te Pae Christchurch convention centre for the launch event on Monday night, kicking off the first full "in person" annual event since 2019.That compares with less than half that at the prior event in May 2021, where there were "non-existent"...
