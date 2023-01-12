Staff shortages dictate Air NZ’s near-term China plans

Finding enough cabin crew is one of the constraints on Air NZ's return to normality on China routes. (Image: Getty)

Finding enough crew to serve passengers on flights to and from China is the primary short-term constraint for Air New Zealand as it looks to rebuild its services into the world’s most populous nation.The national carrier had continued to fly six to seven direct flights a week from Auckland to Shanghai throughout the period of covid lockdowns in both NZ and China.However, only two of those flights were currently able to take passengers, an airline spokesman told BusinessDesk.One of those flights featured prominently in recent Chinese media...