Support for tourism rebounds, but concern persists

Chris Roberts: not prepared to bear the brunt of "poorly managed" tourism. (Image: TIA)
Brent Melville
Wed, 19 Apr 2023
Support for international tourism rebounded following the reopening of borders last year but concerns remain about demands on tourism 'hotspot' infrastructure.A new report, by research and market intelligence group Angus and Associates, noted that support has rebounded to its highest level since 2018, based on a survey of 3,000 New Zealanders. The firm’s chief executive, Chris Roberts, said the current approval rating, at 44 on its index, has halted a three-year decline that saw it fall to a net positive of 28 in 2021.That wa...
