Tokyo needs more than Mario karts to amuse tourists

Tokyo needs more than Mario karts to amuse tourists
By Gearoid Reidy They're the scourge of Tokyo's streets: bright-red go-karts driven by foreign tourists waving and clad in cartoon costumes.The providers of these personal transporters, colloquially known as Mario karts, once dressed riders as characters from Nintendo's Super Mario Bros before putting them on the roads. Now, after a company lawsuit that went all the way to the Supreme Court, some websites warn that their street karts are "in no way a reflection" of the video game maker.
Soaring insurance on coastal homes stressing even the rich
Soaring insurance on coastal homes stressing even the rich

Some Florida property owners are tempting fate and forgoing cover for hurricanes.

Bloomberg 5:00am
On the Money: All black all over, loving Shelly Bay, fear the economist, and more

Tripping down developers' lane, what a reshuffle, still Mainfreight. 

Paul McBeth 09 Sep 2023
On the Money: All black all over, loving Shelly Bay, fear the economist, and more
Carlos Alcaraz is the hottest thing in men's tennis

Even other pro players watch the young Spaniard's every move on the court – to learn.

The Wall Street Journal 09 Sep 2023
Carlos Alcaraz is the hottest thing in men's tennis

Nats $22m for cycling and walking, but no plan for industry funding
Nats $22m for cycling and walking, but no plan for industry funding

NZ's tourism marketing has been left in the dust by competing Australia.

Staff reporters 07 Sep 2023
Tourism Holdings leaves pandemic toll behind
Tourism Holdings leaves pandemic toll behind

Shares in the company shot up 6.6% after the market opened.

Ella Somers 29 Aug 2023
$20 million boost to rental car fleet
$20 million boost to rental car fleet

The new in-terminal branch will require an investment of $20 million.

Staff reporters 25 Aug 2023
Air NZ preps for more capital returns
Air NZ preps for more capital returns

Air NZ's more aggressive balance sheet accompanies current high earnings.

Pattrick Smellie 24 Aug 2023