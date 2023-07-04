Menu
Why the NZ mission to China is not enough to boost trade

The Chaoyang district has more people in it than Auckland. (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Tue, 04 Jul 2023
New Zealand’s embassy is located in a part of Beijing which is home to nearly double the number of people who live in Auckland, and you can learn a lot about the tough task businesses have ahead of them in China.The Chaoyang district has a population of nearly 3.5 million people and 40% of the city’s cafés, all spread across a land area just 20% larger than Invercargill.Chaoyang is walkable, even in the near-40°C heat, but the biggest potential pedestrian hazards are electric cars, scooters and bikes which arrive silently...
