An Interislander near miss, as Bluebridge lifts capacity

Out with the old: the stricken Kaitaki heads into dock as the Connemara arrives (Image: Don McLean SSNZ)

The arrival of a third vessel could scarcely have come at a better time for privately operated Bluebridge Cook Strait Ferries, following a near-catastrophic incident at competing state-owned ferry operator Interislander.Interislander's Kaitaki ferry lost power in windy conditions on Wellington's south coast on Saturday afternoon, with 800 passengers and another 80 crew on board. The 28-year-old vessel, the largest in its fleet, was forced to drop anchor to avoid hitting rocks, managed to restore power and limp back to the Wellingto...