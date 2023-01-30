Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Transport

An Interislander near miss, as Bluebridge lifts capacity

An Interislander near miss, as Bluebridge lifts capacity
Out with the old: the stricken Kaitaki heads into dock as the Connemara arrives (Image: Don McLean SSNZ)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 30 Jan 2023
The arrival of a third vessel could scarcely have come at a better time for privately operated Bluebridge Cook Strait Ferries, following a near-catastrophic incident at competing state-owned ferry operator Interislander.Interislander's Kaitaki ferry lost power in windy conditions on Wellington's south coast on Saturday afternoon, with 800 passengers and another 80 crew on board. The 28-year-old vessel, the largest in its fleet, was forced to drop anchor to avoid hitting rocks, managed to restore power and limp back to the Wellingto...
Energy

Electricity grid survived flood with one near-miss

A North shore substation was flooded but survived Friday's deluge.

Ian Llewellyn 12:30pm
Primary Sector

Demand high on day one of Karaka 2023

The auction ring at Karaka was renamed in Patrick Hogan's honour.

Riley Kennedy 10:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, Jan 30, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am

More Transport

Transport

Stranded passengers should stay away from Auckland Airport

Travellers hoping to fly out of Auckland could be stuck for several days yet.

Staff reporters 1:20pm
Listed Companies

Forsyth Barr retains 'outperform' on Mainfreight despite spot rate falls

The financial services company expects Mainfreight’s earnings outlook to be more evenly balanced than its peers.

Staff reporters 25 Jan 2023
Transport

Shane Ellison joins Auckland Light Rail board

The former AT CEO has joined the board overseeing Auckland's biggest and most contentious project.

Oliver Lewis 25 Jan 2023
Environment

MBIE pushes airport-based hydrogen-production plant

Hydrogen-powered baggage tractors could lead the way to NZ airports' low-emissions future.

Greg Hurrell 25 Jan 2023