Another new director for Auckland Light Rail

New Auckland Light Rail director Chris Aiken brings property expertise to the project. (Image: Supplied)

A new director has been appointed to the Auckland Light Rail (ALR) board, despite speculation the project may be revisited as part of a government policy reset.ALR is the crown entity company set up to progress the estimated $14.6 billion transport scheme, a partially tunnelled link meant to connect the CBD with the airport and spur urban development along the route.On Monday, ALR announced Chris Aiken had been appointed to its board.Aiken has a background in large-scale and complex property development and construction projects. He is a direct...