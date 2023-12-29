Menu
Clean car discount is dead, but not if you get in quick

More than $579 million has been paid out in EV rebates. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 29 Dec 2023
Directives to wind up the clean vehicle discount scheme have been formally issued, but the notices say those keen to take advantage will still have their applications processed if they are received before Jan 1.The new government passed a law before Christmas winding up the "feebate" scheme dubbed the "ute tax" by National and its supporters.Directives to the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) were issued just before Christmas to repeal the scheme and state the agency will continue to process any rebate applications receive...
