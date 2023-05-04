Menu
Clean car scheme in a $224m 'hole' before rejig

Federated Farmers says farmers are subsidising wealthy Tesla owners. (Image: Getty)
Brent Melville
Thu, 04 May 2023
The government's feebate scheme has operated as advertised, helping push the take-up of lower emission cars with the general buying public.But the automotive industry is now calling into question the need to sink another $100 million into selling something that's already been bought, and that it could better spend the money on supporting infrastructure.That's on the back of a recently released long-term charging network strategy and forecasts by network operator Chargenet saying NZ needs more than $400m in capital investment to keep...
The Quiz Free

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Culture

How NZ is finding success in the tabletop gaming industry

One NZ company topped the Fast 50 with a card game.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Finance

Wellington richlister leaves estate to charity

Mark Dunajtschik wants the bulk of his estate to be managed by the Nikau Foundation.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
