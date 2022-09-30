See full details
Congestion charging not a no-go, just stuck in the slow lane

Congestion charging not a no-go, just stuck in the slow lane
Congestion charging isn't expected in Auckland until the city rail link opens in 2025. (Image: Getty)
Congestion charging has strong cross-party support, but the government doesn’t seem interested in introducing a law to enable it any time soon. The value of freeing up clogged roads in Auckland has been estimated at between $900 million and $1.3 billion in a 2017 report, factoring in economic and social benefits. Last August, the transport and infrastructure select committee released a report on its inquiry into congestion charging, recommending the government progress legislation to enable cities to use the traffic management t...

