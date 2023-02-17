Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Transport

Containers in limbo as trans-Tasman shipper goes under

Containers in limbo as trans-Tasman shipper goes under
Competition from established lines saw Focus wound up. (Image: Getty)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 17 Feb 2023
The sudden liquidation of the trans-Tasman Focus Container Line mid-week has left 100 containers high and dry at Ports of Auckland, unable to be collected by their importers.The containers were unloaded on Friday from the BBC Denmark vessel, which arrived on Wednesday from Melbourne. In a note to customers, the management team at Focus Containers said the service had been withdrawn from the Australian and New Zealand trade lane, after the "incumbent services showed no mercy when it was required through a very difficult period and oppo...
Markets Market Close

NZ market flat as My Food Bag shares get slammed

My Food Bag's share price fall could continue next week.

Ella Somers 5:58pm
Finance

Finance minister: Budget '23 will be tight

The availability and cost of food are going to have a big impact in the coming months.

Riley Kennedy 5:07pm
Primary Sector

Pāmu says 22 farms damaged by storms

NZ’s largest farming group reported a first-half net operating profit.

Rebecca Howard 4:05pm

More Transport

Transport

Union opposes potential Interislander terminal changes

Union warns against cutbacks as KiwiRail reviews its $1.45b ferry replacement programme.

Oliver Lewis 16 Feb 2023
Transport

KiwiRail reviewing Interislander replacement project

Cost pressures have resulted in an in-depth review of the $1.4b project.

Oliver Lewis 15 Feb 2023
Primary Sector

Kotahi signs six-year deal with Timaru port

The deal effectively removes 18,000 rail and long-haul road trips out of the region.

Brent Melville 13 Feb 2023
Markets

Analysts shave Mainfreight earnings as growth slows

Mainfreight’s businesses are still growing but at a markedly slower pace than in the six months ended September. 

Jenny Ruth 13 Feb 2023