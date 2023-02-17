Containers in limbo as trans-Tasman shipper goes under

Competition from established lines saw Focus wound up. (Image: Getty)

The sudden liquidation of the trans-Tasman Focus Container Line mid-week has left 100 containers high and dry at Ports of Auckland, unable to be collected by their importers.The containers were unloaded on Friday from the BBC Denmark vessel, which arrived on Wednesday from Melbourne. In a note to customers, the management team at Focus Containers said the service had been withdrawn from the Australian and New Zealand trade lane, after the "incumbent services showed no mercy when it was required through a very difficult period and oppo...