Freightways in talks with unmanned aircraft providers

Freightways chief executive Mark Troughear says the company is regularly approached by UAS operators. (Image: Freightways)

Courier company Freightways is in talks with several unmanned aerial system (UAS) operators as it explores potential future uses for the technology. Chief executive Mark Troughear wouldn’t disclose the names of any potential partners but did say the company regularly received inquiries from operators looking to enter the New Zealand market. “Most UAS companies we talk to are looking to provide drone solutions for the ‘last mile delivery’, and a smaller number are looking at autonomous solutions for moving large...