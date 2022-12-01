Menu
Freightways in talks with unmanned aircraft providers
Freightways chief executive Mark Troughear says the company is regularly approached by UAS operators. (Image: Freightways)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 01 Dec 2022
Courier company Freightways is in talks with several unmanned aerial system (UAS) operators as it explores potential future uses for the technology. Chief executive Mark Troughear wouldn’t disclose the names of any potential partners but did say the company regularly received inquiries from operators looking to enter the New Zealand market. “Most UAS companies we talk to are looking to provide drone solutions for the ‘last mile delivery’, and a smaller number are looking at autonomous solutions for moving large...
World

HSBC reviews NZ business

HSBC was the first overseas lender to get a New Zealand banking licence. 

Bloomberg 10:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Are you smarter than our quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Climate change dominates Fieldays agenda

Prime minister Jacinda Ardern says "we want to lead the charge". 

Rebecca Howard 6:00am

